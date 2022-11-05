Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target Cut to $1.75

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital to $1.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Agrify Trading Up 6.4 %
NASDAQ AGFY opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.38. Agrify has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $235.50.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($8.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($5.70). The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 34.16% and a negative net margin of 145.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agrify will post -16.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Agrify Company Profile
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
