Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target Cut to $1.75

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital to $1.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.38. Agrify has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($8.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($5.70). The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 34.16% and a negative net margin of 145.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agrify will post -16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFY. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Agrify by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 262,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 154,074 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Agrify by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agrify by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

