AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-$11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5-$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.54 billion.

AGCO Stock Up 2.4 %

AGCO stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.99. 447,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.58. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.25.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 68.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

