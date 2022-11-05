Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $440.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.24 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $83.00 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $98.07. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.81.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,694,000 after buying an additional 118,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,790,000 after acquiring an additional 111,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $81,277,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

