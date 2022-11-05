Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE WMS traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $3,636,233.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $3,636,233.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $3,101,036.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,834,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 454,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,363,942. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 81,210 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

