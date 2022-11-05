Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. 1,747,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,059. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,191 shares of company stock valued at $271,213. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 101.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

