Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,693,394. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.00. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

