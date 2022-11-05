AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of -0.54. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,844,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,976,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

