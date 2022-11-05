AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Trimmed by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $145.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,623,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,803. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $256.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

