57,646 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,646 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,000. NIKE comprises about 0.8% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,114,812,000 after buying an additional 264,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,511,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average is $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

