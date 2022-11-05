50,148 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.31. 17,541,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,681,766. The company has a market capitalization of $468.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.