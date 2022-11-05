1peco (1PECO) Price Tops $1.56 on Exchanges

1peco (1PECO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, 1peco has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One 1peco token can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00007334 BTC on exchanges. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $234.39 million and approximately $1,366.00 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

