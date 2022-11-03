Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Cut to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZION. B. Riley cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.15.

Shares of ZION stock traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $49.49. 1,781,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,107. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,044 shares of company stock worth $846,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

