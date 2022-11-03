Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.67 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $50.67 million and $574,913.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,156.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00023200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00300922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00113728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00728093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.43 or 0.00562681 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00229481 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,673,775 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

