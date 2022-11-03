TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.00 million-$670.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $677.02 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 424,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,618. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12.

Insider Activity

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $625.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.04 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,261.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,261.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,280.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after buying an additional 208,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after buying an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,617,000 after purchasing an additional 102,222 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,608.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 319,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Articles

