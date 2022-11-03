Tenset Price Hits $1.15 on Major Exchanges (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Tenset has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Tenset has a market cap of $211.80 million and $30,838.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00005708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,063,889 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

