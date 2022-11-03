sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $68.78 million and $5.18 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

sUSD alerts:

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 68,065,654 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

