Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Steem has a total market cap of $90.49 million and $12.91 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,156.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00023200 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00300922 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00113728 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00728093 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.43 or 0.00562681 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00229481 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
