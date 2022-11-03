SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.86-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SP Plus Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SP stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. 87,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $37.52.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 23.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In related news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,677.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,677.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SP Plus by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Further Reading

