Procore Technologies (PCOR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ: PCOR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/31/2022 – Procore Technologies is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $88.00 to $71.00.

10/17/2022 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $61.00.

9/22/2022 – Procore Technologies is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Procore Technologies is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PCOR stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. 914,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,720. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,755 shares of company stock worth $6,715,839 over the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

