Krishna Yeshwant Sells 53,696 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) Director Krishna Yeshwant sold 53,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $2,074,813.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,418,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,742,934.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %
VERV traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $34.58. 589,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,864. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $56.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.97.
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.
