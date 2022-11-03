JOE (JOE) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

JOE (JOE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. JOE has a market cap of $69.34 million and $2.17 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

