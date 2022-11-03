JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$281.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $279.41 million.
Shares of FROG stock traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.25.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,969,528.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,969,528.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,500 shares of company stock worth $4,481,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in JFrog by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 2,879.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
