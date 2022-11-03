Jerry W. Burris Sells 3,947 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. 1,020,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,232 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in nVent Electric by 45.0% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,413,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,150,000 after purchasing an additional 438,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in nVent Electric by 66.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 765,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 305,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

