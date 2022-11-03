Jerry W. Burris Sells 3,947 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NVT stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. 1,020,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.36.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,232 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in nVent Electric by 45.0% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,413,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,150,000 after purchasing an additional 438,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in nVent Electric by 66.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 765,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 305,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
