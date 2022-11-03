Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $189,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, October 3rd, Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,902,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.70. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,649 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,641 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

