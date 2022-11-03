HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.48-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.

HUBS stock traded down $26.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.58. 1,197,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on HubSpot from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $478.42.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,206,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in HubSpot by 28.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 259.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

