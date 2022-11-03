Howard Wilson Sells 20,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $284,465.95.

On Thursday, October 6th, Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $40,032.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PD stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. 960,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.06. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,174,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,994,000 after buying an additional 626,823 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,265,000 after buying an additional 615,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,947,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

