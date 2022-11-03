Greencoat Renewables PLC Announces Dividend of €0.02 (LON:GRP)

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Greencoat Renewables Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON GRP traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.13 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 34,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,216. The company has a market capitalization of £12.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a current ratio of 15.32 and a quick ratio of 15.30. Greencoat Renewables has a 1-year low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.26 ($0.01). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.17.
About Greencoat Renewables
