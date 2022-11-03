Greencoat Renewables PLC Announces Dividend of €0.02 (LON:GRP)

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Greencoat Renewables Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON GRP traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.13 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 34,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,216. The company has a market capitalization of £12.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a current ratio of 15.32 and a quick ratio of 15.30. Greencoat Renewables has a 1-year low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.26 ($0.01). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.17.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

