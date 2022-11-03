Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Fortinet Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. 9,665,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,348,378. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

