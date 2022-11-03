DigiByte Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $139.21 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,182.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00023193 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00300883 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00114331 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.00728604 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.01 or 0.00564886 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00229997 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,769,012,888 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
