Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $161.00 million-$163.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.27 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.65–$0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFLT. DA Davidson upped their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,919,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,575. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

