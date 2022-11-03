Cobak Token Trading Down 5.1% This Week (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cobak Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003753 BTC on major exchanges. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $51.23 million and approximately $834,849.00 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,513,889 tokens. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

