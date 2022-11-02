Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 233.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 91.78% and a negative net margin of 749.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

