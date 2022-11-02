ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $298-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $298.07 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.83-$0.84 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,379. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.11.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,460 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,085 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

