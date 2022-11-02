ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.21.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ZI opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 161.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,352 shares of company stock worth $26,630,172. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 51.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 160.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.