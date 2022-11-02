Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.8% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $552.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $522.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

