Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.67. The company had a trading volume of 90,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

