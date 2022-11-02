Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 296,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 115,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.37. 540,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,608,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $52.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

