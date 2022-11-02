Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.62

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.
Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.
