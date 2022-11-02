XYO (XYO) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. XYO has a market cap of $76.19 million and $534,729.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,506.65 or 1.00002166 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008041 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00040828 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 82% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00044328 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022644 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00603752 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $469,198.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

