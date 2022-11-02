Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

XYL stock opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.79. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $134.29.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 51.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Xylem by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

