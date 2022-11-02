XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. XPO Logistics updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $87.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

Institutional Trading of XPO Logistics

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

