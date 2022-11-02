Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) CTO Robert Ferber Sells 14,533 Shares

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) CTO Robert Ferber sold 14,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $16,712.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 506,913 shares in the company, valued at $582,949.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Ferber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Robert Ferber sold 14,533 shares of XOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $15,840.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 221,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,813. Xos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $184.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). XOS had a net margin of 76.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xos, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOS. State Street Corp raised its position in XOS by 568.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in XOS by 406.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 379,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in XOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of XOS by 600.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of XOS from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

