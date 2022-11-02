Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Randolph Altschuler Sells 20,000 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $1,196,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,351.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 3rd, Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $1,167,600.00.

Shares of Xometry stock traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $55.89. 328,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. Research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Xometry during the first quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Xometry by 382.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Xometry during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

