Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Cap Reaches $89.78 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $89.78 million and $261,098.00 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,067,115,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,685,361,384 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,067,095,063 with 1,685,340,741 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05429584 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $209,622.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

