Wrapped BNB Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $57.57 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $324.38 or 0.01582438 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,490,252 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

