WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.77

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.77 and traded as high as C$21.83. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 1,468,606 shares trading hands.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

