Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.12 million.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.54. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $142.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.18.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

