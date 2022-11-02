Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,780.91

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,780.91 ($20.59) and traded as low as GBX 1,611 ($18.63). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 1,715 ($19.83), with a volume of 346,516 shares traded.

WIZZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($45.09) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($70.59) price target on Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($38.15) to GBX 3,200 ($37.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,950 ($22.55) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($40.47) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,471.25 ($40.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,772.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,219.21.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

