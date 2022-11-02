Wirtual Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $30,083.00 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wirtual has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

