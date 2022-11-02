Whole Earth Brands (FREE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

FREE opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.48. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Insider Transactions at Whole Earth Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of Whole Earth Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $61,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,306,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,110,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 49,236 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FREE shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

See Also

